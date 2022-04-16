news, local-news,

The chance to own and potentially transform a heritage-listed 1920s church just outside of Wagga has some of the region's fixer uppers excitedly conjuring up ideas. PRD Real Estate's Michelle Wilcox listed Collingullie's former St Margaret's Uniting Church for sale on Wednesday and the interest quickly formed. "I had to drive from Wagga to Lockhart and just in that hour I had 13 phone calls and seven emails regarding it," Mrs Wilcox said. "By about mid-morning on Thursday my phone was ringing off the hook." The church building, which boasts timber floors and a high vaulted ceiling, was used for Sunday services up until its deconsecration 2019. The land is zoned as RU5 Village, meaning the owners who purchase the site can turn the church into anything from a shop to a daycare or even a residence or Airbnb. An environmental heritage-listing on the church does however mean some aspects, such as the general structure and appearance of the building, must be kept intact. "It's a beautiful old church building with some really great features," Ms Wilcox said. "I think a lot of people can see how much potential it has." The real estate agent is expecting the property to cost somewhere in the high $200,000 range, however she admitted the price could sneak above $300,000 if the rampant interest continues. IN OTHER NEWS: As well as the church, the half-acre block also comes with a detached service building with a kitchenette and bathroom. Ms Wilcox said the number of people looking to move to the small villages and towns on Wagga's outskirts has risen substantially in recent years. "There is just so much desire at the moment to get out to these villages like Uranquinty, The Rock, Collingullie and Lockhart," she said. "I think it's just the desire to be close enough to Wagga but still have a bit of space around you so you're not staring at someone's Colorbond fence."

