news, local-news,

Local seniors turned out to the Wagga RSL for the Riverina Police District's second Seniors Coffee with a Cop event. Riverina Police put on the event alongside Wagga Wagga Elder Abuse Collaborative Team to give locals a chance to voice any concerns they may have. But also to have a good old natter over a skinny latte. Acting Inspector Jill Gibson was the cop in question and she sees the event as a good opportunity to talk with elders who may not normally feel comfortable reaching out for help. IN OTHER NEWS: "Sometimes it's really hard to find someone to talk to, to ask that question," she said. "A lot of people find they don't want to be a burden. I just sent a text message away to find out about disability parking. I've gone through what sensor lights are available with someone. "It's good to be able to chat to someone, as opposed to looking it up online." Alongside the other agencies, Riverina PD uses the event to identify community concerns and work out the best way to combat them. Most Wagga seniors there on the day were pretty content, and just happy to get out and have a yarn with friends. "I came because it was on," joked one woman. Bill Pascall came along for the "free coffee and to have a talk". The ex-farmer and Settlers Village resident didn't really have a care in the world. "It's a good life,'' he said. Bill's two sisters, and fellow Settlers residents, Shirley Steele and Norma Steward came to the event as well. "I came to hear what was new, the more you know the better," said Shirley. "I came along for the ride," laughed Norma. Acting Inspector Gibson said coffee with a cop will be a monthly event for the rest of the year, taking place on the second Thursday of every month. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157659825/43b1c82f-d39c-4668-a0c7-ac40538f89c5.jpg/r7_92_2945_1752_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg