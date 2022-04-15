Wagga Comedy Fest is back at the civic theatre | From the Theatre

wagga theatre, wagga comedy

Wagga Comedy Fest is back for 2022 and promises to deliver all the laughs with some of the country's best comedians taking to the stage over the Queen's Birthday long weekend, June 9 to 11. The world-class line up features Anh Do, Joel Creasey, Nurse Georgie Carroll, Effie, Luke Heggie, ABC Radio's Thank God It's Friday, Michelle Brasier, Dane Simpson and the Riverina Comedy Club. The long weekend festival of laughs will kick off on Thursday night with the ever popular Anh Do. He returns to Wagga with his smash hit show the Happiest Refugee Live! Based on his book of the same name, the stage show combines stand up comedy with real life stories in an amazing retelling of his story. The laughs will continue to roll on Friday and Saturday night with shows at staggered start times, so you can catch as many shows as possible. On Friday night, you can be part of the live broadcast of ABC's popular drive show, Thank God It's Friday, with Richard Glover. Nurse Georgie Carroll is back in 2022, with Sister Flo 2.0; an hour of 100 per cent unfiltered hospital banter. Anh Do will encore his show for those who missed it on Thursday. And it wouldn't be the Wagga Comedy Fest without some homegrown comedic talent. This year the festival will feature Michelle Brasier, with her critically acclaimed show Average Bear. The Dane Simpson Variety Hour will be a fun mix of game show, meets talk show, meets musical extravaganza. Don't use all the belly laughs too soon because on Saturday Effie takes to the stage with her post lockdown show Better Out Than In, Joel Creasey keeps it real with Basic AF and Luke Heggie puts his hilarious sarcasm on show in Your Stupid. They say laughter is the best medicine and the Civic Theatre is delivering three days of laughter therapy this year to take advantage of its long weekend timing. Tickets are being snapped up quickly as people are especially eager to get out and have a good time. Redeem any unused Discover NSW vouchers before they expire and get $25 off your ticket price; a ticket to see your favourite comedian just became very affordable! The Winter Markets will once again be in full swing on the Civic Theatre lawns from 5.30pm on Friday and Saturday nights. Grab a glass of wine and some food and warm up for the shows in front of an open fire. This year the markets will also offer live music. You can check out all the acts and get your tickets at www.civictheatre.com.au/comedy-fest The Civic Theatre box office is open 10am-4pm Monday - Friday if you would prefer to call on 6926 9688 or drop in to see us at the theatre.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/429c9046-e1fb-4f06-9078-567d6e3d8360.jpg/r0_0_1910_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg