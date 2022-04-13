news, local-news,

Telstra says it has fixed the problem which caused thousands of customers to lose the ability to make and receive phone calls on Wednesday afternoon. According to the telecommunications company, the outage that was affecting 4G mobiles across Queensland and NSW has been resolved. Any customers still having issues with calls have been advised by Telstra to either power their phones off and on or switch flight mode on and off. The news comes shortly after Telstra advised customers it was "working urgently" to resolve the apparent mass service outage. Residents across the two states began reporting issues with their Telstra mobile phone service from about 3.50pm. Text and data services appeared to have been unaffected by the outage. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kKskU4JMnwJqCa7biW7GNM/491e6f9f-1b48-435d-bd28-89b0b0e4f1f8.jpg/r2_75_798_525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg