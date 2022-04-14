news, local-news,

I'm unusual as a Coalition supporter and a teacher. As such, I regularly hear comments from my political friends about a 'leftist agenda' within the curriculum. Sadly, in the context of a classroom teacher, I don't see it, or believe it exists. I will go as far to say, teachers in general focus on a holistic centralist curriculum. In fact, kids aren't interested in left and right, nor can they comprehend the simplicity ideologies presented by a left-right perspective. All kids are interested in is understanding the 'whole picture' and how they can navigate the world around them - spelling, maths, scientific principles etc. I would ask politicians, from both sides of politics, to refrain from discussing education when clearly they have no experience in the classroom teaching. I saw on the news the drop kick (pardon the pun) who invaded the football ground was given three months' jail. What a joke, he should have been given three years in super max in Goulburn. Everyone has the right to protest in this country but do it so there's no harm or damage done. And you're not depriving people of going about their daily business. I hope the flare he let off was environmentally friendly, the bloody goose. READ MORE LETTERS: Of concern, the Coalition is more directed to their interests instead of ours. While Mr 'Catch-up' Morrison and his deputy boast they are the best at managing our economy, their budget contains several deceits: cash handouts, petrol excise - that is, until July. What is saved via income tax basically doubles in 2023-24. Also forgotten is the housing shortage, with rents over the top. So out of touch is the ever helpful 'Mr Catch-up' that he commented "save up and buy a house". How is this possible for lower income earners who are stretched to buy food and other basic necessities? Yet, the Coalition has sufficient reserves to direct a monumental cash splash to the National Party leader. Like the previous incumbent, Mr Joyce is a long-term denier of climate change and seemingly is fixated on dams and gas-fired power stations. No clearly definable needs-based analysis provided, or surveys, costings and time frames. It seems the ultimate in economic madness with the national debt being so serious. Many long-term problems are still unresolved - graphic examples being aged care and the NDIS. I also despair when a Nationals minister shafted rural needs in the 'sports rort' affair. Michaelia Cash's stupid comment about tradies' weekend being ruined by electric vehicles is quite unhelpful. We need to attract commercial interest in Australia towards EV development, not sneer at proven 21st century changes. That is why I welcome those persons standing as independents. While my contact with a contender, one Ms Pennie Scott, has been limited, I believe she has the necessary strength of purpose to effect needed change. We may then have the opportunity to rid ourselves of that coterie of poor achievers within the Coalition. Any vote for the National Party is one vote too many towards Morrison's return. Vote independent! HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.

