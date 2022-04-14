sport, local-sport,

IT was an encouraging start against an expected contender, but Griffith coach Greg Dreyer is confident his squad has more to give after Saturday's 19-point loss to Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes. Although missing some of their prime movers, the Goannas were tipped to comfortably account for the Swans, but the hosts briefly held the lead before the visitors steadied. Their intensity and energy drew praise after the match from rival coach Jeremy Rowe, and Dreyer said it was a solid foundation to start the season. The Swans won just two games last year and avoided the wooden spoon on percentage, but the early signs were strong they have improved. "The boys certainly had a good go. Generally it was pleasing, but there was a few areas we could do with some more practice," Dreyer said. "We worked pretty hard through summer on the way we move the ball, and there was some glimpses of that. We controlled possession a bit better than last year and our backline was pretty solid. "They kept us in it in the first half, and the mids had a good third quarter to get us back level pegging." Dreyer said being more patient and deliberate with the football, as well as intensity, were big focuses over summer. "Just the way we moved the footy was better I thought, rather than just kick it and hope which happened a bit last year," he said. "It probably wasn't as consistent as we know we can do it, but it was certainly an improvement on last year that's for sure. OTHER NEWS "Everyone played their part through the game, just getting it more consistent effort from everyone is the goal. "When we put it together we can compete with other teams." Dreyer said he hadn't made major overhauls to the game plan as the young side, missing all their Canberra recruits from the past couple of seasons, looks to develop. "It's more about talking to the boys about lowering their eyes and controlling it, and being aware of where we are in game situations. "Do we slow it down, do we speed it up? We only really played at one speed last year. "We're trying to build on last year and expand. You can't revamp the whole thing with a young squad like ours. "We did talk a lot in pre season about intensity, so it's pleasing to see the opposition coach noticed it." However, Dreyer knows injury or unavailability will provide the major test, given the club doesn't boast as much depth as some rivals. "A big challenge is our depth, for sure," he said. "There's a few boys training with us that will get their opportunity, but if we get a lot of injuries it will be a big challenge."

