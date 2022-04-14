news, local-news,

I refer to Peter Smith's letter "Less tech-savvy left behind" (The Daily Advertiser, April 12) where he highlighted the problems encountered by the elderly and disabled in obtaining food during COVID. There is a simple solution. Anyone who is eligible can just ring Wagga Meals on Wheels on 6921 2205 and we would be delighted to provide a wide range of meals that can be delivered by our wonderful volunteers. There are times when it feels as though the world moves from one tragic event to another. It's certainly felt that way recently. Sometimes our personal lives can feel like that, too. But even in the midst of that hardship and heartache, there is a message of good news and hope. For The Salvos, that hope is found in Jesus and revealed to us through the Easter story. Coming into Easter this year, our country has faced devastating natural disasters like floods and bushfires, the continual rise of the cost of living, and the enduring threat of COVID-19. For some, there has been little to hope for. But as we look to Easter, we see the hope of the world manifested in the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. When we reflect on the events of the very first Easter two thousand years ago, we see it as a time that embodies the message of hope after hardship. When Jesus died on a cross on Good Friday, all hope seemed lost for all who followed Him. But the story didn't end there. On Easter Sunday, Jesus rose from the grave into new life. READ MORE LETTERS: From the devastation and tragedy came hope and joy, and this hope can be with us today. We believe that God can take our tragedy and turn it into joy. He can offer us a path to hope. Research undertaken for The Salvation Army late last year revealed a quarter of Australians were worried and stressed about their mental health. Other research, among people who had received emergency relief from The Salvos, showed that many of them did not feel valued (43 per cent) or loved (36 per cent). Figures like this break our hearts. We do not want anyone to feel this way because we believe everyone is valuable and loved. This is what urges us to continue working towards our vision as The Salvation Army to "live, love and fight, alongside others, to transform Australia one life at a time with the love of Jesus". This Easter, we want to encourage you to seek support from your local Salvos. Whether you need someone to talk to, a place to develop meaningful relationships or somewhere to find spiritual connection, we are here for you. We can also provide practical support if your current situation is weighing you down. Last April, The Salvation Army's Moneycare financial services provided nearly 4800 sessions of care and our Doorways Emergency Relief services provided more than 20,000 sessions of care to people in need. Hope is available. We encourage you to take action this Easter and seek comfort in God's hope and love. We invite you to visit your local Salvos church this Easter to celebrate this wonderful gift. HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.

