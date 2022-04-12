news, local-news,

Police have charged two men following wild scenes involving multiple stolen vehicles and car chases between Wodonga and Alma Park. Officers had tried to stop a stolen Holden Statesman on Ryan Road in Glenroy about 6.15am on Monday, but the vehicle sped off. The vehicle had earlier been taken from Beard Street in Wodonga, and was spotted in Wodonga about 12.15pm. The car travelled into Albury on the Hume Freeway and a pursuit was initiated before being called off due to safety concerns. IN OTHER NEWS: A second chase occurred near Walla about 2pm, but the driver crashed into a fence on Alma Park Road and fled on foot. The dog squad was called in and found the 23-year-old man one kilometre from the crash scene. He was treated at Culcairn Hospital for minor injuries before being charged. The passenger was spotted at the intersection of Walbundrie and Scholz Roads at Walla about 6pm - about five kilometres from the crash scene. The man reportedly got into a Subaru Brumby ute as a passenger, which police stopped on Urana Road near Jindera. The 22-year-old passenger got out and fled, jumped a fence into a paddock, and stole an Isuzu D-Max from a property. Police blocked the vehicle and detained the man, who violently resisted and continued to try to flee. The pair are due to face Albury Local Court on Tuesday on a string of charges including police pursuit, car theft, disqualified driving, and assaulting police. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

