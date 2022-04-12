news, local-news,

MISSION Australia Tolland community hub hosted a Youth Week event on Tuesday for the first time since the pandemic unfolded. The event saw the likes of local talent Nathan Lamont providing entertainment, a barbecue with popcorn, football, face painting, games and activities and crowd favourite- a rock climbing wall. The rock climbing wall was provided and operated by BRAAT Riverina Adventure Team. Wagga's Yalarni Husband who is 7-years-old said she was excited as rock climbing wasn't something she could do very often. "I loved it," she said. Yalarni wasn't the only one braving the height of the wall and tearing their way to the top. IN OTHER NEWS: While it may have only been her first-time rock climbing, Wagga's 9-year-old Charli-Rae Wallace nailed her first attempt at making her way to the top, making what is no doubt a strenuous effort look easy. "It was scary," she said. "But the rock wall is definitely my favourite." Charli-Rae said she was excited to have been able to go to the event and is hoping there will be more to come in the future. "I just like all of the activities we get to do," she said. Wagga's 11-year-old Clayton Cavanough was the king of the rock climbing wall, having made several successful attempts at reaching the top.

