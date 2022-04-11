news, local-news,

Another major building is set to join the city's growing skyline, after councillors approved the contentious construction of a five-storey office building and six-storey carpark in Central Wagga. The $25.5 million proposal, headed by local development firm Damasa, was put before Wagga City Council on Monday night after the plans received 45 submissions while on public exhibition. While the vast majority of the submissions were positive, some passionate residents in the area have continued to hit out on the project, which they say will result in a "monstrosity" being built across the road from their homes. Almost all of Wagga's councillors threw their support behind the development application, which they said followed all relevant regulations and would help drive the growth of the city. "I'm really excited about this proposal and what it's going to mean for the future of Wagga," Cr Amelia Parkins said. "What's before us tonight is a well-thought through and elegant proposal that will provide, among other things, much-needed office space in close proximity to the main street." The 22 metre tall building has been earmarked for the corner of Morgan and Docker Streets, and will provide more than 6700 square metres of lettable office space as well as about 500 new car parking spaces for the packed suburb. Over 300 of the car parks will initially be available to the public and Damasa director Manuel Donebus said the building will be "the most energy efficient office space in the region" - largely due to the 500 kilowatt solar system set to be built on its roof. "Wagga needs to continue moving forward and it is developments such as this that will make a significant contribution to the progress of our city," Mr Donebus said. IN OTHER NEWS: The most pressing concern held by the councillors centred around the impact the building and all of its occupants will have on the traffic in the area. Cr Georgie Davies highlighted the existing congestion on the nearby Morgan Street, Docker Street and Edward Street intersections. "These will only get worse with the proposed carpark adding more than 600 cars in the morning and then again in the evening to these local roads," she said. Long-term critic of the plans and Central resident Chris Roche addressed councillors on Monday night and was backed by cheers from attending residents as he laid down his opposition to the project. "We want to live in the pristine part of Wagga without any expansion on the Morgan Street site. The surrounding residents do not want this and the proposed future monstrosities near us - I think we're being overlooked," he said. Cr Davies and Cr Mick Henderson were the only two councillors to vote against the proposal. The development is stage two of the larger $180 million overhaul Damasa is planning for the block, which also includes plans for apartment complexes and retail blocks. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kKskU4JMnwJqCa7biW7GNM/723228c1-c3e0-49f2-9709-aa36aacb6ec2.png/r3_0_1199_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg