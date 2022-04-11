newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A Tumut man has been refused bail after allegedly injuring a police officer with a knife and being involved in a pursuit and head-on collision in the town's main street at the weekend. Ashley Rei Paku, 35, appeared before the Wagga Local Court on Monday charged with 17 offences, including wounding a police officer, engaging in a police pursuit and resisting arrest. About 8:40pm last Friday, police were patrolling Tumut when it is alleged they encountered the accused driving a Holden Senator erratically in Wynyard Street. A police statement said the accused refused to stop and led them on a pursuit before colliding with a Toyota HiLux, injuring the woman at the wheel. It is alleged the accused then fled on foot and when police attempted to arrest him, they say he pulled out a knife and pressed it to an officer's neck, causing puncture wounds. IN OTHER NEWS: Police claim Rei Paku punched two officers and also placed one of them in a headlock before he was eventually arrested. He was then conveyed to Wagga Police Station where he was charged over the incident. Appearing before Magistrate Chris Halburd on Monday, the accused faced a number of charges. These include: - leading police in pursuit - reckless/furious driving or speeding dangerously - furious driving causing bodily harm - wounding a person with intent to resist/prevent arrest - failing to stop and render assistance after causing injury after impact - possessing a knife in a public place - assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty causing actual bodily harm - wounding a police officer executing duty reckless as to actual bodily harm - assaulting a police officer in the execution of his duty without causing actual bodily harm Following inquiries, police searched a hotel in Merrivale Street, Tumut on Sunday, seizing a small amount of prohibited drugs and items believed to be stolen. The case was adjourned to the Young Local Court on April 22.

