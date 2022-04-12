news, local-news,

When it comes to testing positive for COVID-19 and having to stay at home for seven days it can be very hard for people who cannot use computers - such as people who are elderly, have disabilities and for people who aren't very tech savvy - to order their everyday needs such as groceries and medications. Most supermarkets only offer online services these days and that's simply not much help. Ordering everyday items over the phone would be a much easier alternative instead of having to get on a computer to order everyday essentials from supermarkets chemists and so forth. The same goes with milk and bread deliveries. During these unprecedented times they too could deliver their goods to people's houses like they did years ago. For example, a business such as Baker's Delight could deliver their goods to people who cannot leave their homes and not only that they would sell more stock rather than wasting it and the local milko could deliver their milk too. I can't see why we can't use simple, old-fashioned methods such as making a simple phone call to a business and ordering their goods over the phone, as well as the online alternative. It'll give people more options instead of having no option but to do things the modern way as we do now. It just simply makes sense. Regarding talk of the next Stolen Generation, as much as I grieve for these families and have witnessed the harm done to previous generations, the Aboriginal community has to start taking some responsibility for their own actions ("Bill aims to lift threshold", The Daily Advertiser, April 11). The rest of Australia cannot solve the problem, that has been the process over recent years and it hasn't worked, the problem grows. The solution must come from within their own community. READ MORE LETTERS: Once again in recent weeks we have witnessed the guessing game about when a Prime Minister will visit the Governor-General to formally initiate the process for holding a federal election. When most states and territories have adopted fixed election dates with four-year terms, the timing of our federal elections and therefore the length of the current three-year parliamentary term remains the object of political game-playing by the person who happens to be PM at any given time. The Real Republic Australia advocates for an Australian republic with a genuinely directly elected head of state, but we also support other worthwhile reforms to the Australian Constitution including fixed four-year terms for the federal Parliament. We believe there is a list of constitutional reforms needed, starting with recognition of First Nations' people and an Australian republic. But let's also make a move to fixed four-year terms for our federal Parliament. A fixed term means greater certainty and the end of the unfair political advantage given to the side of politics that happens to be in office when a term ends. A four-year term means fewer costly elections, bearing in mind that Australian Electoral Commission figures show the 2019 election cost taxpayers more than $370 million. HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.

