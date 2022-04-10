coronavirus,

The downward trend of coronavirus cases in the Murrumbidgee Local Health District has continued over the weekend, strengthening hopes that the recent spike has passed. NSW Health today reported 487 new cases of the virus in the MLHD, including 362 positive rapid antigen tests and 125 positive PCR tests. The tally is a big drop from the figures throughout the past week when the daily total for the region generally hovered above 700. The number of new cases dropped to 660 on Friday and then 581 on Saturday before dipping further to reach today's figure. Plummeting cases is positive signs for the region, however it is not yet clear how the massive influx of visitors to Wagga this weekend will impact the spread of the virus. Thousands of people flocked to the city on Saturday to attend high profile events such as the NRL game between the Canberra Raiders and the Melbourne Storm and the Fusion22 Multicultural Street Festival. Across the state there were more than 15,600 cases recorded on Sunday, as well as eight deaths. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.6 per cent double vaccinated, while more than 95 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. Meanwhile, 61.1 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. IN OTHER NEWS: The federal government's online vaccine clinic finder can be used to locate a clinic and book a jab. For assistance accessing a COVID-19 test or vaccination, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline on 1800 831 099.

