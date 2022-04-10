community,

In a year tainted by hardships for many, master sand sculptor Steve Machell says Lord Ganesha is the perfect symbol for removing obstacles and fostering good luck. Taking around two hours to sculpt the Hindu god during a live demonstration, Mr Machell's work was among the highlights of this year's Fusion multicultural festival. With 25 years of experience, this is not Mr Machell's first exhibition in Wagga, but it is the first time since devastating floods ravaged his hometown of Lismore. "We got slammed by what was a few metres over any recorded flood on history," he said. "But such is life in Australia." While he said his sculpture of Ganesha was a good fit for the festival, he extended that thought to say it was a good fit for the year so far. "He's known to be the remover of obstacles, which I think we can all use in 2022." Later in the evening, while the candles illuminating the Hindu god still flickered, Sayarie Sprieha Das could not help but to admire the piece, which possessed significant ties to her heritage. Mrs Das, who is Hindu and hails from Bangladesh, said that seeing the sculpture at the festival was "very special" and brought her a sense of home. "In our country, in our homes, we have statues like this of Ganesha to bring us some health, some wealth and some peace," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: Her husband, Shubho Das, added: "Ganesha is the god of good fortune, so if you were to visit a place of business, you would find a statue of Ganesha in every office because it brings good luck." The couple first met while living in Bangladesh and were married before migrating to Australia. They moved to Wagga in 2014 when Dr Das accepted a scholarship to Charles Sturt University, and eight years and one daughter, Papiya, later, the family has never looked back. "We love it so much we don't want to go anywhere," he said. "A lot of people who come out here to finish their studies choose to move to Melbourne or Sydney, but I found here so much cosier." Mrs Das added: "I love the calm and peace, unlike other cities." Despite the weather, thousands of residents flocked to the Victory Memorial Gardens to celebrate Wagga's growing multicultural community. The multicultural festival was back following a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dr Das said he finds Fusion festival to be one of the most important events on Wagga's social calendar and was thrilled to hear it was returning this year. "From the Bangladeshi community, we'd like to thank the organisers of Fusion as well as the greater audience of Wagga," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/148979405/d50d5663-ecef-48d2-a4e5-57ccaf4a5e2c.JPG/r3_40_5998_3427_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg