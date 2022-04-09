sport, local-sport,

MELBOURNE was given a stark reminder of the importance of re-signing Cameron Munster after the five-eighth's class virtually proved the difference in Saturday's win over Canberra at Wagga. Munster racked up two try assists, a line break, a line break assist and 160 run metres in a man of the match display in the 30-16 victory. The 27-year-old is the last of the Storm's lethal 'spine' yet to be locked up long term after halfback Jahrome Hughes and hooker Harry Grant recently joined fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen in committing to the club beyond this season. Munster has reportedly attracted strong interest from expansion team the Dolphins to return to Queensland. The club is also awaiting word on whether Bellamy will commit to another season as head coach. OTHER NEWS "I don't know (Munster's situation), I'm not quite sure where he's at at the moment," Bellamy said. "He'll make his decision when he's ready, hopefully that will be to stay with us. "We all really want him to stay, it's a matter of him being comfortable when he wants to make the decision." After building a multiple premiership dynasty with the 'Big Three' - Cameron Smith, Cooper Cronk and Billy Slater - the Storm has regenerated seamlessly with four representative stars in their current spine. "We were very lucky to have the big three but the club recruited those guys as kids, and with all due respect we recruited these guys as kids," Bellamy said. "The club is getting rewarded for our recruitment people getting the right people to our club. They certainly provide a lot of variety for us. "Munster does a few unorthodox things at times, but there's a lot more good there than not so good. "It's important we hang onto them and build a team round them." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

