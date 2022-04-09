sport, local-sport,

Wagga City extended their winning run against CSU but it wasn't in their typical style. Usually a team with plenty of points in them but instead the Boiled Lollies were really made to work for their win at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday. Faced with plenty of personnel changes due to COVID, including some just before kick off, stand-in captain Adam Mokotupu was pleased with how the makeshift side responded to the challenge to take a 24-5 victory. "They did give us a challenge and it didn't help that we had a few people pull out sick," Mokotupu said. "Even some right on the hour so it threw us out a little. "We had four or five people pull out right towards the end but all credit to them (CSU) they came out firing. "They played pretty well so it was quite surprising but it is good to see Reddies doing well again." READ MORE The wet conditions were another thing not working in Wagga City's favour. However they still did enough to take another bonus point win. "It got a bit wet out there for a little bit and the ball was pretty slippery so it was a good contest," Mokotupu said. "It was exactly what the boys need and it's good to have some contests happening at the moment and everyone seems to be enjoying it. Newcomer Sheldon Tovio was a standout for Wagga City. Mokotupu was impressed with his response after being shifted to five-eighth at late notice. "He went to five-eight so he stepped in there and for a person who has never actually played there he did pretty well," he said. Rory Sheard was another good performer. Wagga City will be looking to extend their winning run, and get some of their troops back, when they tackle winless Leeton on April 23 while Reddies have the next two weeks off. Meanwhile Ag College brought up their first win of the season with a 24-19 victory over Tumut. Aggies were in front for most of the clash at Jarrah Oval on Saturday but the Bulls were never too far off the pace. In the end it was Anthony Taylor's boot that proved the difference between the two sides. Both scored three tries a piece but the Ag College playmaker, who was taking on his former club, kicked all three conversions and slotted a penalty goal in the five-point. After two narrow losses at home to start the season, Tumut will be looking to get on the board when they travel to face unbeaten Griffith after the Easter break while Ag College have another week to get their best team back on the field when they tackle CSU on April 30. Waratahs and Albury face off after having the bye. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

