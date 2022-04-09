sport, local-sport,

Talk about snatching a draw from the jaws of defeat. Barellan produced a fourth-quarter resurgence at Coleambally on Saturday to remain undefeated after two rounds following a somewhat confusing 9.7 (61) to 8.13 (61) draw. The Two Blues had finished the game believing they were still a point behind, down 61 to 60, and with the ball in the hands of forward Josh Brittliff in the goal square. "He was about to kick it and the siren went. Two more seconds, we would've won," Barellan coach Alex Lawder said. Instead, Coleambally celebrated and were off singing their song in victory. Out on the ground though, the Two Blues became aware of a commotion, and noticed that 13 behinds should add up to an odd number, not the 60 they'd been credited with. A draw isn't a win, but Barellan had reason to be satisfied after the disappointing feeling of narrow defeat. "We didn't roll over. There's a lot of belief in our group and we've got a lot of youth that has invigorated our team," Lawder said. But as the dust settled on what felt like a bonus two premiership points, he conceded that with 13 behinds, and a 5.4 final quarter, they should have been beyond that position. "We had so many opportunities to win it," Lawder said. "And full credit to Coly. They didn't allow us to play the way we wanted to play. They played their ground really well. "We didn't pay them enough respect. (After winning last week) we thought it was just going to roll on from that, and we probably didn't pay them respect until the last quarter, and that's when we turned it around." Wing Dean Schmetzer moved from Griffith to the Farrer League club chasing opportunity. And he's repaying Barellan in spades. After a strong debut, he was outstanding at Coleambally, as the Two Blues finished each quarter full of running, staying in the game as the Blues got on top, and then setting themselves up for an outcome in the last. Sean Ellis and Ben Cleaver were also instrumental for Barellan. For Coleambally of course, it was shattering. Coach Luke Hillier was devastated after they gave up a four goal lead at three quarter time, and then had the result taken away. "They played well and we just ran out of legs. That was our first full game and I think we ran out of juice," Hillier said, acknowledging they played two good quarters, but not four. "It does (feel like a loss). It would've been nice to get a win on the board but that's footy. That's how it works." "When we were playing well, we moved the ball well, coming back through the corridor, having those runners there and getting the handballs receives and getting it up the ground, which is what we've worked on," he said. Blake Argus was a good target at centre half forward and Dean Bennett good coming out of defence. Coleambally will search for their first win after next week's general bye, when they head to Ardlethan to take on the Jets Barellan will welcome CSU in round three, who will be coming off a three-week break between games. Full-time: Barellan: 0.1, 3.7, 3.9, 8.13 (61) Coleambally: 2.1, 4.3, 7.7, 9.7 (61) Goals: (Barellan) Sean Ellis 2, Jeff Mickan 2, Hugh McKenzie 2, Dean Schmetzer, Jack Hillman; (Coleambally) Curtis Steele 2, Kyle Woods 2, Kyle Bennett 2, Jade Hodge, Theo Valeri, Max Hillier Best: (Barellan) Dean Schmetzer, Ben Cleaver, Sean Ellis, Ryley Conlan, Riley Irvin, Lachlan Killalea; (Coleambally) Max Hillier, Luke Hillier, Chris Hayes, Curtis Steele, Bryce Hooper, Blake Argus. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

