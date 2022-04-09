sport, local-sport,

East Wagga-Kooringal bounced back from last week's goal-less second half at Marrar to rack up their first win of the year, beating Temora by 42 points on Saturday. Hawks coach Matt Hard conceded they were a little flat in the first term at Gumly Oval but got going in the second against an industrious Kangaroos, on the way to a 10.12 (72) to 3.12 (30) win. "Temora came out and had a crack, which we knew they would," Hard said. "But we kicked five goals in the second and were able to hold them at arms length for the rest of the day. "So all in all, we're happy. It was nothing pretty but we'll put the four points in the bank and move on." Hard believed it was a step forward on round one and hopes they can build. After a bye first up, it was Temora's first outing under Russell Humphrey and the Hawks found them an improved side on last year, with the return of a host of key players including Sam Jensen and Tim McAuley. The Hawks also had some familiar faces of their own back with key forward Jarrad Boumann giving them a target and getting amongst the goals. Midfielder-forward Dan McCarthy also came through his first game of the season, playing mostly forward, where the Hawks were without the unavailable Nico Sedgwick this week. Captain Brocke Argus played an important role again, with an impact in the second quarter when the Hawks seized the advantage, while Luke Cuthbert and Jeremy Piercy were strong in the middle and Corey McCarthy also caught the eye. With a club bye the week after Easter, the Hawks don't play again until their derby at North Wagga on April 30. "It's probably not ideal but somebody had to get it," Hard said. "We'll get a couple of good weeks in on the track hopefully and be ready for our next game in three weeks time. We'll embrace it and try to use it to our advantage." Temora are at home to the Saints in round three, with both sides chasing their first wins. Full-time: EWK: 10.12 (72) Temora: 3.12 (30) Goals: not available Best: (EWK) Jeremy Piercy, Nathan Scott, Corey McCarthy, Hayden Nelson, Luke Cuthbert, Brocke Argus; (Temora) not available. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

