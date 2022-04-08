news, local-news,

Raiders fans are revving up as the Green Machine rolls into Wagga this weekend, with Canberra hosting the Melbourne Storm at the Equex Centre today. The round five NRL clash is an important early season test for the Raiders, who will look to bounce back from their recent loss to the Sea Eagles, and steady the ship after an error-prone start to the year. The game can't come soon enough for local Raiders diehard Nathan Trinder, and supporting the Green Machine is a family affair. "You've gotta be a Raiders fan or you'll get kicked out," Nathan's daughter, 14-year-old Bailea, said. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Trinder has been following the Canberra side since he was a young lad in the 80s and remembers the first game he saw in Canberra - a snowy affair with the likes of John "Chicka" Ferguson and Ricky Stuart taking the field. And he said to see his boyhood team play in his home town is a thrill, even if their form is a bit "patchy". "We've got to compete more and stop giving away penalties. But we've got the side to be competitive," Mr Trinder said. "We get there every year. It's great for the town. Win, lose or draw, it's always good." More than 10,000 fans watched Canberra's 2019 win over Penrith in the city, but the 2021 attendance was capped at 6945 due to COVID measures. Wagga City Council expects this weekend's attendance to match 2019 levels, and with it, bring an almost $2 million financial boon to the city. Gates open at 10.45am for lower grade games, with the Raiders and Victoria Thunderbolts first up, followed by followed by the NSW Cup game between the Raiders and Mounties. The main game starts at 3pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157659825/04956df0-f78f-4475-863f-3a5ac564434f.jpg/r7_0_2945_1660_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg