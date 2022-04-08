sport, local-sport,

New Temora coach Russell Humphrey can't wait for his first competitive fixture in the Farrer League, even if it's the daunting prospect of taking on East Wagga-Kooringal at home. The Kangaroos had a bye first up and they take on a Hawks outfit that looked electric for the first half at Marrar last week, before fading badly and allowing the Bombers to snatch a draw. Humphrey's focus is firmly on his own side and he's keeping the expectations measured heading into their season opener. "I'm excited, definitely," said Humphrey, whose focus has been on trying to develop their ball movement and transition. "I think we've done a fair bit, teaching wise, and hopefully we play a little bit differently to what we have previously. "When someone new comes in, you've got to tweak it a little bit." A new coach perhaps but there are familiar old faces this year as Canberra quartet Sam Jensen, Kieran Shea, Tim Shea and Charlie Boyton return. They bring new ruckman Justin Galloway along, into a team that will be led by new co-captain Gus McRae alongside Rob Grant, and with X factor Tim McAuley named on the bench. Emerging leaders Rob Krause and Colby Poole share the vice-captaincy in a team that hopes to develop the next generation of 'Roos, including exciting forward Joe Morton and wingman Liam Sinclair. Both passed last year's tough initiation to senior football with flying colours and Humphrey is adamant they won't be one-trick ponies either as Temora aim for plenty of versatility in their ranks. Morton has been given a run through the midfield in the pre-season as well as handed different roles up forward, other than the key target deep. Sinclair has also spent time playing across half-back, while Humphrey hasn't ruled out using him forward too. "If we can see improvement from those fellas, and a couple of other blokes coming through, hopefully we're alright," Humphrey said. "Joey will definitely go through the middle and Liam's a chance of going forward and possibly down back as well." Former coach Jake Wooden is unavailable due to a back complaint and Temora also have Pat Walker, Lachie McRae and Liam KcKelive out with illness. but the coach is pleased with their side. Humphrey expects the Hawks will be capable of moving the ball quickly and cleanly at times (depending on the weather), if they're allowed. "We're looking forward to it. Obviously East Wagga are a good outfit and it will be a good test for our blokes," he said. "I think if we can be competitive early agianst the good sides, we'll be buoyed by that." EWK haven't named gun recruit Nico Sedgwick for round two and reliable full-back Trent Garner is also out. However, key forward Jarrad Boumann could make his long-awaited return, named on an extended bench, along with the experienced Dan McCarthy who could give them a trio of McCarthys.

