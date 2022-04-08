community,

WAGGA's new $12 million multisport cycling complex is officially ready to cater for the sporting needs of the community while respecting the cultural importance of Pomingalarna Reserve. The multi-use facility boasts a 1.8km criterium track, a mountain bike playground, a 333m velodrome with lights and additional facilities capable of hosting state-level events - this weekend's Academy Games will be the first to benefit. The opening of Wagga's Multisport Cycling Complex was witnessed by those who made the project possible - local politicians, cycling heads and first nations women whose consultation was critical to the end result. During Friday's formalities, Deputy Mayor Jenny McKinnon made particular mention of the proud Wiradjuri women in attendance who ensured that the development was both respectful and representative of the cultural significance of the site. "A really important part of this has been consultation with local First Nations women because this is a women's area," she said. Ms McKinnon's address followed a warm welcome to the country by Aunty Mary Atkinson and two traditional performances from Holy Trinity Primary School's Dulbinya Dance Group and musician Luke Wighton. Not only does the site serve as a sporting complex, but through negotiations, two sites have also been preserved by the council for cultural and ceremonial purposes. Aunty Jackie, who has been credited for her role in consultation, stated that the complex should be seen as a place for both recreation, reflection and heritage. "When we looked at the project, we looked at Pomingalarna as a whole, not just for cycling," she said. Stakeholders from Wagga Cycling Club, Tolland Cycle Club, Mountain Bike Wagga, Bicycle Wagga and Wagga Triathlon Club have eagerly awaited the facility's completion - a facility expected to attract high profile events to the region. While some facilities at the complex were already accessible, Paul Johanson, the chairperson of the five cycling clubs who lobbied for the complex, is thrilled to see the finished outcome and the hard work of many community groups come together. "It's for the general public and for families to come here even more so than the cycling community," he said. "I was out here a couple of weeks ago, and just to see the kids up on the BMX track, riding on their scooters, they were just having good fun." The project was funded through a $7 million grant from the NSW Government's Regional Sports Infrastructure Fund. State member Joe McGuirr was present to see the result of the investment, which is expected to inject around $11.7m into the local economy each year. "I had two children who cycled when they were very young, and I live opposite the previous cycling complex down in opposite the [The Sportsmen's Hotel]," he said. "I tell you, to take some photos of this here and show it to them to compare it to what they used to race on... They would not believe it." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

