Riverina girls and womens Aussie rules leagues are going from strength to strength thanks in large part to the influence and prospects of the growing AFLW. Holding its grand final between the Adelaide Crows and the Melbourne Demons tomorrow at 12.30pm, the national women's league has seen a steady increase in marketability, viewer interest and quality of play since launching in 2017. Local footy players Abbey Anderson and Abbey Hamblin have both played their way through the GGGM Lions junior ranks, with aspirations for the country's best competition and eyes on tomorrow's big game. "My dad grew up playing footy and my brother is the exact same. A few girls comps started up and I decided to join in and realised I loved it," said Ms Hamblin. Similarly, local footy is a family affair for Ms Anderson, who joined older sister Chloe and Ms Hamblin in their club's maiden Southern NSW Womens' grand final win last Friday. "I always wanted to play footy but there was never the opportunity for girls in Wagga unless you wanted to play with the boys," she said. The two 16-year-old wings responded with a resounding and in unison "yes, definitely" when asked about interest in playing AFLW. GGGM Lions coordinator for girls football Kerrilee Logan got involved with the club after her youngest daughter was forced to play in boys footy leagues growing up. "The smile and the enthusiasm on the girls' faces when they can actually play the game they've been watching brothers and dads play for all these years and there's never been an opportunity for them to play, it's exciting for them," said Mrs Logan. Richmond Tigers star defender Rebecca Miller said she would have jumped on the opportunity to play junior girls Aussie rules. The Wagga local didn't play serious footy until she moved to Sydney at 18. "Women's footy is in such a good space, it's almost a cool sport now. It was so uncool growing up, so I really think the AFLW has changed the narrative and made a sport that a lot of girls want to play," Ms Miller said. Unable to play competitive girls footy during her high school years spent in Wagga, Ms Miller is still grappling with her position as a role model. "You do forget every now and then that girls are looking up to you because you're just going about your business and doing what you love. You're inspiring the next generation," she said. Included in the most recent 40-woman All Australian squad, Ms Miller understands how impactful lifelong footy players are on the quality of competition in the AFLW. "It's so exciting and they're gonna take this competition to a whole new level in five, ten years time. And hopefully by that stage they're walking into a full time job as well and can put it all into footy," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: According to AFL Riverina competition coordinator Jess Markut, the demand for junior girls footy participation is being felt more and more ahead of the 2022 season beginning in July. "There are a couple of clubs that have already asked me when we open rego because they've got a bunch of girls ready to register and commit to the season," Ms Markut said. "Last year was really exciting to see that growth in the girls space. Each club was able to either get a team up on their own or merge with somebody to basically get the girls a game and get them a team to play with. So, that was really encouraging to see."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/171518670/b97462b9-3ebd-4b28-849c-755850643c5c.jpg/r8_164_2946_1824_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg