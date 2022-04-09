news, local-news,

There has been a lot of discussion and debate regarding the mobile speed cameras. As a result of the public outcry and accusations of them having nothing to do with road safety, but quite simply revenue raising, the NSW government agreed to reinstate warning signs, but in my opinion putting them on the roof of these vehicles is as good as useless as far as warning signs go. You can't see them until you are just about on them with the vehicles regularly positioned at the bottom of a hill, just around a bend in the road and what I believe to be illegal, parked on the footpath. No reasonable person could condone speeding, but it would be a pretty brave driver who could honestly say they had not on odd occasions inadvertently exceeded the speed limit. To fine a driver for going 3, 4 or 5km/h over the limit, as has been the case far too often, has to be plain outright revenue raising. Surely a 10 per cent leniency level would be fair and reasonable, after all not all speedos are 100 per cent accurate and being human, drivers can make unintentional mistakes from time to time. Regarding Wayne Carter requesting that The DA have some balance ("Cartoonists labour the point", April 7). All I have to say is The DA is the most balanced it has ever been. I'm old enough to remember Michael McCormack being the editor and when Fairfax owned The DA. There is still a lot more room for the left leaning to catch up to get anywhere near balance from the historical right leaning McCormack and Fairfax days. READ MORE LETTERS: Just a photo of an old man with a blue bicycle and a beret. But he was lying on the roadside with his bike at his feet. Just another civilian casualty in the Ukraine war. No, a victim of a soldier's intent. By any other name - a murder. Probably shot off his bike by some drunk and desperate Russian conscript looking to get square in the retreat forced on them by the advancing Ukrainian army. The same army that had stopped Putin's drive to bring Zelensky to heel. But where did all this rape and murder come from? Is it an inbred need of the Russian army? Under the Soviets much the same happened in Germany 80 years before when the Red Army pushed relentlessly on to Berlin. And where was he going on his blue bike? Out scavenging food or checking on family or friends. Did he have a wife waiting for him at home? All questions with answers we will never know. But now the old man with his blue bicycle and beret stands as a photographic record of the war crimes that have been perpetrated under Putin's rule. More grief for eastern Europe who has had its fair share. May an end come soon to this madness. Before any more innocent blood has been spilt. And somehow the Russian people rise up and remove Putin the Terrible. But that will take time and many brave Russians will pay the ultimate price. It has been proven throughout history - tyrants are hard to remove. So we can only hope that this one departs this world soon. HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.

