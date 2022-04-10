Library celebrates the art of storytelling live and local

community,

Wagga Wagga City Library will once again host The Sydney Writers' Festival 'Live & Local' program, streaming in real time over three days, from Friday May 20 to Sunday May 22. This is now the sixth year the library has hosted this event, one of Australia's most-loved forums for literature, ideas and storytelling. Highlights of Live & Local 2022 include author Art Spiegelman in conversation with host Morris Gleitzman, from 10am on Friday May 20. Appearing live via video, Spiegelman will reflect on his Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece MAUS, censorship and prejudice. At noon, Michelle de Kretser (Scary Monsters) and Christos Tsiolkas (7 1/2) come together to discuss their latest books with Roanna Gonsalves. On Saturday May 21 at 10am, Barrie Cassidy & Friends: Election 2022 will feature a panel comprising political analysts and journalists Barrie Cassidy, Fran Kelly, Amy Remeikis and Niki Savva. Also on Saturday, at 2pm, Australian artists and writers Maxine Beneba Clarke (How Decent Folk Behave) and Omar Musa (Killernova) will discuss their electrifying new poetry collections, in conversation with poet Evelyn Araluen. On Sunday May 22 at 2pm, international bestselling author Liane Moriarty will discuss her new novel Apples Never Fall and the art of suspense-driven fiction with Literary Editor of The Australian Caroline Overington. The festival's finale, at 4pm on Sunday, is I Was Wrong, in which a series of guests, including journalist and broadcaster David Marr, will reveal a topic that deepened their learning, evolved their thinking or flat out changed their mind. Audiences can participate in live Q&A sessions at all Live & Local events, sending questions straight to the Sydney stage. Bookings are essential. Tickets are just $10 per day, for access to any and all sessions offered on that day, and include light refreshments. For details of the entire program, and other upcoming events, visit our 'What's On' page at waggalibrary.com.au, phone 6926 9700 or talk to library staff.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32UQzXcwHuv6EtT6StXJwQK/63e1486e-eb56-4dc9-a4c4-d2641c9fcb7f.png/r0_113_1020_689_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg