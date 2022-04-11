news, local-news,

WAGGA'S Monopoly board is finally here with all is set to be revealed tomorrow - however, the The Daily Advertiser is happy to officially announce the first two tiles. Wollundry Lagoon and Wiradjuri Trail have been named the game's two brown properties and will cost players a grand total of 60 pounds each. The remaining 20 tiles will be unveiled tomorrow at the official launch event at the Wagga Showgrounds. IN OTHER NEWS: From 9am, the Kyeamba Smith Hall will open its doors to the public where they'll be the first to get their hands on the special edition Monopoly game, celebrating all things Wagga. The launch will also feature a game on a giant Monopoly game board, and a special guest appearance by Mr Monopoly himself. For more information contact 1300 100 122 or email: visitors@wagga.nsw.gov.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

