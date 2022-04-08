sport, local-sport,

Rachael Pearson is out to cap off a whirlwind debut NRLW season with premiership success. The Hay product made a fast start to her season with St George Illawarra and is now looking to deliver the Dragons their first title on Sunday. Pearson will be pulling the strings in the number seven jersey as the Dragons look to become just the second club to win a NRLW premiership. The 28-year-old is no stranger to grand final success and is trying to keep a level head leading into the biggest game of her life. "I don't know when it will sink in, probably when we will run out, the whistle blows and we're on but I'm just trying to treat it as another game and not play the game in my head before we get to it," Pearson said. "I want to soak up this week, as it is an exciting week for the club and the team and just enjoy the week and get into the footy side on Sunday." READ MORE After flourishing for Hay in Group 20's leaguetag competition, Pearson made the move to Wollongong looking to explore an opportunity to give rugby league a crack. However she will have plenty of support from the Riverina with her twin sister among the family group making the trek to Redcliffe. "I've got a bit of a fan base with family coming up," Pearson said. "I think they were looking at tickets as soon as the whistle blew on Sunday and how they would work it and where they would fly from etcetera. "I think they are pretty pricey but they are willing to pay for the airfare to come up to Redcliffe and watch. "It means a lot. They've always been a massive support and you can't really get anywhere without the support of your family. It means so much they've been on this journey from round one until the grand final and well and truly before that." She's also received plenty of support from the Riverina and is proud to represent the region, alongside Dragons coach Jamie Soward, in the grand final. Brisbane won the first three NRLW titles, including getting the better of St George Illawarra in the 2019 grand final, and are the only team lower the Dragons' colours this season. However they won't be there on grand final day and instead Pearson has to get the better of the Roosters, who she is yet play due to a back complaint. "I'm excited to play the Roosters as I did miss out on that game at Kogarah so it is even more exciting to play a team that is a bit unknown to me," Pearson said. Pearson is confident the side can rise to the task. "Earlier in the year we weren't expected to be in the grand final but it is always good to prove people wrong," she said. "We worked really hard and I feel like we deserve to be there."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/42850631-d261-4c16-aa0e-5e5a9d2a03c9.jpg/r0_166_4660_2799_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg