Grenfells back chasing next Wagga feature success

sport, local-sport,

Victorian couple Correy and Samantha Grenfell have a strong hand in the region of the Million Dollar Chase at Wagga on Friday. Four representatives from the kennel will take part in the heats, looking to qualify in next week's final. Last year's Wagga Gold Cup runner up Xavien Bale headlines their quartet of chances. He has drawn box seven in the first heat while kennelmate Nikoli Bale will start from two. Kinson Bale has come up with the one box in the second heat while Werina Express completes their chances from box six. Wagga racing manager John Patton is proud to have two heats of the series. "It is great as we are one of the few clubs that have been able to get full fields for our heats," Patton said. "To get two heats with full fields and some top name greyhounds is terrific." The top four in each will qualify for Wagga's final on Easter Sunday and from there the first two progress to the next stage at Wentworth Park. READ MORE

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/8f8d3bf9-3b2f-4150-8d4a-e3f87e3c9dee.jpeg/r0_436_6000_3826_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg