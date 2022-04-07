newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A Wagga teenager has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from two "incredibly dangerous" police pursuits from Forest Hill to Lake Albert on Wednesday. Kynan James McFarland, aged 18, appeared via videolink in Wagga Local Court on Thursday after being arrested on Vincent Road the day before when his car rolled into a concrete culvert. McFarland's vehicle lost control after running over road spikes deployed by police in an attempt to stop the learner driver, who fled officers on two occasions on the same morning. Magistrate Christopher Haburd denied bail for McFarland due to his "unacceptable risk" to the community. Police had terminated the pursuit after McFarland drove his car across a residential subdivision's construction site near Kanooka Place in Forest Hill but he was spotted a short time later. McFarland's solicitor told the court his client pleaded guilty to all nine charges from the pursuits, including being an unaccompanied learner driver, not displaying L-plates and driving at a dangerous speed. A police patrol attempted to pull over McFarland's white Ford Falcon at Forest Hill after receiving a social media video showing him driving at 140 kilometres per hour on Inglewood Road. "He has no prior criminal record whatsoever. He has been homeless the past few years, either couch-surfing or sleeping in his car ... when he saw police he panicked," McFarland's solicitor said. "He thought the police were going to take his car, which is the only thing he has and is essentially his home." McFarland's solicitor sought a sentencing assessment report, arguing his client could be suitable for an intensive corrections order (ICO) to be served in the community. Magistrate Halburd said it was "almost inevitable that [McFarland] will receive a full-time custodial sentence". The solicitor applied for bail, telling the court McFarland had stopped taking medication for anxiety and depression at the time of the offences. "He never intended to hurt police or to drive at police," the solicitor said. Police prosecutor Sergeant Kate Williams opposed bail, saying it was "only a matter of good luck that nobody was injured" during the pursuits. "The proposed bail conditions are not enough to protect the community from the demonstrated behaviour," she said. Magistrate Halburd accepted that McFarland had strong ties to the community and had committed the offences at a time of personal crisis, but he had to ensure that the public's safety was protected. "This is a very serious example of police pursuits that are becoming more prevalent," Magistrate Halburd said. "He twice performed a u-turn and drove at police head-on, narrowly missing them. Even after his car flipped, he tried to get out and flee. These pursuits were incredibly dangerous." McFarland wiped his eyes and then covered his face with his hands when he learned he would remain in custody. Magistrate Halburd adjourned the matter until May 16 for a sentencing hearing.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rex.martinich/b1b8257f-b94b-4daf-9e33-436c157be558_rotated_270.jpeg/r637_1343_2802_2566_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg