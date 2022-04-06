newsletters, editors-pick-list,

WAGGA'S police officers have provided a fitting farewell to groundbreaking colleague Sergeant Suzanne Goodyer, who has retired after 40 years of service. Leaving the station for the final time to a guard of honour of her fellow officers, and scored by a background of bagpipes, Mrs Goodyer bid an emotional goodbye to a 40-year career. "The whole 40 years, it's hard to pick one moment, it was a terrific career ... I loved every minute of it," she said. Superintendent Andrew Spliet said it was a sad loss for the police district. "She was, and still is, a role model to a lot of our police," he said. "She was the first female commander in NSW for a smaller station area, she's given so much service to the community. "A lot of people don't last anywhere near that length of time ... it's a contact sport, the guys and girls go through traumatic things at times, to go out in one piece after 40 years is a great achievement." IN OTHER NEWS: Mrs Goodyer joined the force shortly after leaving school and worked a tough beat out in Sydney's Mount Druitt, before spending 20 years policing in the Riverina. She comes from a family of police and with husband Tony and brothers-in-law Dominic and Frank they have a combined 130 years of service. "Forty years, that's unbelievable. Especially when she joined in the early '80s as a female, it's unbelievable," Tony Goodyer said. Mrs Goodyer agrees that the job was very different for her as a young woman, but said times have changed and encourages women to take the opportunity of a police career. "It's a great career, it's very different from when I first joined, but I think now for women in policing, it's an amazing field," she said. She thanked her family and lauded her colleagues at the Wagga station, but said that after 40 years on the police force, introducing herself as something other than an officer would take a bit of getting used to. However, she said she was looking forward to the future. "As people tell me, you just look ahead and something else will come along. Being a police officer for so long, that's who I was," she said. "I'd like to do a bit of travel, if I can get [husband Tony] to do that, he refuses to buy a caravan," she said with a laugh. "But travel is definitely on the cards. "It's a bit overwhelming, I'll miss it very much."

