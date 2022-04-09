Helping people live at home longer, maintain independence and have control over choices is the goal for the Support4Me team at Kirnari Community Services. The specialised aged-care division has in-depth knowledge of the Home Care Package (HCP) and a proven track record with more than 30 years experience delivering quality support. Support4Me is a recognised industry leader in regional NSW and Victoria in providing HCP (levels one to four) to the elderly. In June 2021 the new office was opened in Central Wagga. Shortly after opening, due to increasing demand for the local service and approach, Joanne Cottom joined the team as Home Care Package Coordinator. With decades of experience, Jo immediately set about establishing vital community and social connection opportunities. "There was an obvious need for social connection within the community, that's why we joined with Wagga's RSL Club and set up a seniors social group every Wednesday from 10am to 1pm," she said. "Connecting people who can be socially isolated with the ability to participate in programs offers its own stimulation. Stimulating and promoting independence through social interaction brings its own benefits. "Our customers can benefit from improved memory, mobility and balance as well as promoting their own wellbeing and self-esteem. It's nice to think you have turned what could have been a difficult day into a day full of laughter and fun." Support4Me's home care services can be accessed by members of the community registered with My Aged Care and in receipt of level 1, 2, 3, or 4 Home Care Packages with current vacancies in the home care service schedule. CHSP, DVA and NDIS customers can also utilise Support4Me's home care services if funding allows. "We offer a full range of support to HCS package holders, providing tailored solutions thanks to our qualified, experienced and enthusiastic employees," Joanne said. "Our primary goal is supporting our consumers to maintain their independence and to remain in their own homes." Support4Me's support coordinators can provide guidance and support with the My Aged Care registration process for those who are not currently registered. Support 4Me support coordinators are experts in helping customers maintain independence, live at home longer and be in control of choices. They have extensive knowledge of where and how funding can be utilised for individual circumstances. For more information go to the Support4Me office on the corner of Morgan and Peter street in Central Wagga between 9am and 5pm weekdays or call (02) 6962 1725.

Creating community connection at Kirnari Community Services

Improving life: The Support4Me team is dedicated to providing quality services tailored to their customers individual needs giving them control over their choices, independence and ability to live at home longer. Picture: Supplied Helping people live at home longer, maintain independence and have control over choices is the goal for the Support4Me team at Kirnari Community Services. The specialised aged-care division has in-depth knowledge of the Home Care Package (HCP) and a proven track record with more than 30 years experience delivering quality support.

Support4Me is a recognised industry leader in regional NSW and Victoria in providing HCP (levels one to four) to the elderly.

In June 2021 the new office was opened in Central Wagga. Shortly after opening, due to increasing demand for the local service and approach, Joanne Cottom joined the team as Home Care Package Coordinator.

With decades of experience, Jo immediately set about establishing vital community and social connection opportunities. "There was an obvious need for social connection within the community, that's why we joined with Wagga's RSL Club and set up a seniors social group every Wednesday from 10am to 1pm," she said.

"Connecting people who can be socially isolated with the ability to participate in programs offers its own stimulation. Stimulating and promoting independence through social interaction brings its own benefits.

"Our customers can benefit from improved memory, mobility and balance as well as promoting their own wellbeing and self-esteem. It's nice to think you have turned what could have been a difficult day into a day full of laughter and fun." Support4Me's home care services can be accessed by members of the community registered with My Aged Care and in receipt of level 1, 2, 3, or 4 Home Care Packages with current vacancies in the home care service schedule.

CHSP, DVA and NDIS customers can also utilise Support4Me's home care services if funding allows. "We offer a full range of support to HCS package holders, providing tailored solutions thanks to our qualified, experienced and enthusiastic employees," Joanne said. "Our primary goal is supporting our consumers to maintain their independence and to remain in their own homes." Support4Me's support coordinators can provide guidance and support with the My Aged Care registration process for those who are not currently registered.

Support 4Me support coordinators are experts in helping customers maintain independence, live at home longer and be in control of choices. They have extensive knowledge of where and how funding can be utilised for individual circumstances.

For more information go to the Support4Me office on the corner of Morgan and Peter street in Central Wagga between 9am and 5pm weekdays or call (02) 6962 1725.

