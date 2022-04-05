newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Much loved Italian eateria La Porchetta is on its way back to Wagga with a new location and new owners. The Melbourne-based chain spent more than a decade on Baylis St under previous owners, shutting its doors in 2020 before re-branding as Basil & Olive and closing for good in late 2021. But as the hospitality industry bounces back from a pandemic disrupted couple of years, experienced chef and business owner Anujkumar Patel will be opening La Porchetta 2.0 at 16-18 Baylis Street. Mr Patel currently has two other La Porchetta's in Victoria and he'll be bringing their only NSW restaurant to Wagga. "Service with a smile, that's what we do. We make sure the service is great and [the customers] leave with a great experience, great food," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: On trips to Wagga, Mr Patel said he has noticed a lack of late night food options, so his new venture will be looking to open until midnight on weekends. And for the former chef, bringing more Italian food to Wagga is second nature. "It's my comfort zone. I was a head chef of an Italian restaurant for 10-years ... I know Italian food," he said. Commercial leasing agent Dylan Wooden from Raine & Horne said this is another boost to Wagga's main street and consistent with an uptick in commercial rental enquiries since COVID restrictions were removed earlier this year. "We've seen inquiries pick up when the premier removed masks," he said. "A lot of people had confidence that things would go back to normal." Overall the rental market is trending in the right direction, although he said that there are still few high profile locations along the main street that should be leased out, only for "stubborn" lease pricing. But, as farmers continue to do well and bring money to the town, so too comes new businesses such as La Porchetta, he said. "Confidence-wise, I think we're coming back to a good healthy medium, with people wanting to lease space on Baylis Street. " The new La Porchetta will be taking the place of previous occupiers and Italian restaurant, Il Corso, and Mr Patel said this makes it the perfect location and they'll hopefully open by mid-June. "It looks like a very happening town, I have a good feeling about Wagga Wagga," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157659825/72dc2a09-9355-44a0-af8a-65b9a383df4c.jpg/r1_0_3957_2235_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg