'ZINE' may be new to the vocabulary of some but best friends Kate Allman and Adele Packer define it as a medium for self-expression without boundaries. Their do-it-yourself attitude reigned true when the pair collaborated on their first zine, a small-circulation self-published work, and again when they established their own publishing fair in Wagga to celebrate the craft. Halfway Print Fest returns for its fourth year this weekend at the Thirsty Crow and continues to hang onto the title of the 'Riverina's biggest and only independent' event of its kind. Entry is free, and all are welcome to satisfy their curiosity as Ms Allman said there is plenty on offer to cover most interests across an eclectic field. IN OTHER NEWS: "If people come and find something that they've never seen before, or pick up a zine that, you know, looks a bit different to their traditional magazine, that excites some of it or makes them laugh, that would be the best that would be the best thing," she said. "We also have a DIY lab at the festival each year where people can make a zine and take it home." This year's event will include the largest group of local creators to date as well as travelling artists from Melbourne, with more than 2000 zines starving for fresh eyes. Ms Allman and Ms Packer are proud to present the festival in 2022 and celebrate their shared passion for zines with the community once again. "Adele is a super talented, graphic designer and I have an interest in in writing so it was the kind of natural partnership to create a zine," Ms Allman said. "We started our own in 2015, and took it to a couple of fairs in Sydney and Melbourne. We haven't seen anything like that before here in Wagga... so we decided to try and hold our own type of events like that here at home." Halfway Print Fest kicks off from 12pm on Saturday and will wrap up at 5pm - adding to what has become another massive weekend on Wagga's event calender. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

