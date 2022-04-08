news, property,

BED 2 | BATH 1 | CAR 1 After being held by the same owner for the past 20 years, this character-filled home is ready to be transformed. Located on a delightful tree-lined street in Turvey Park this home is ideal for an owner with an eye for restoration projects. Period features include high-press metal ceilings, polished timber floorboards and decorative fireplace. The kitchen with modern appliances opens to a spacious open-plan living area with a north-facing aspect. The bedrooms are double size with a fully-tiled ensuite bathroom to the main bedroom. There's also gas heating and ducted cooling throughout. "The home lends itself to a further extension at the rear as the block is slightly undulating," selling agent Steve Kitson said. "This is an amazing opportunity at an affordable price not to be missed." The property sits on a 670 square-metre block with federation-style fence at the front and a large shed tucked away at the. It's walking distance to TAFE, schools and Wagga's central business district.

