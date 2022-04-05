news, local-news,

A homeless man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a security guard at Wagga Marketplace on Sunday. Mark Whyman, aged 22, appeared in Wagga Local Court on Monday and pleaded guilty to one charge of common assault committed between 9.30am and 9.40am on April 3. Whyman's solicitor said he would dispute the police statement of facts in terms of the number and severity of strikes against the victim. Whyman gave his address as a Christian low-income accommodation centre in Wagga, but the court was told he had been barred from every homeless shelter in the city. Whyman was arrested shortly after the assault and appeared via video link. Magistrate Christopher Halburd refused bail due to Whyman having weak ties to the Wagga. "He hasn't been in Wagga very long and while he has been here he has been offending," Magistrate Halburd said. Magistrate Halburd said he would likely impose a full-time custodial sentence. "[The victim] was assaulted while just doing his job. This is becoming more prevalent and there needs to be deterrence," Magistrate Halburd said. Whyman is due for sentencing on May 16.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rex.martinich/aff5050e-0f3c-4bf7-8617-ca5bb47e0904.jpg/r3_0_904_509_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg