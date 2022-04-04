sport, local-sport,

Bailey McAlister has started walking in his father's footsteps at Osborne. Almost a decade after Daniel coached the Tigers to a Hume league flag, he presented Bailey with his jumper ahead of the round one clash against Holbrook on Saturday. "Walking into this room is a lot of expectation and this jumper symbolises that expectation of past, present and future players," Daniel said. "You have an obligation, when you put this jumper on, to live up to that expectation, and I know my boy will." Bailey marked his debut by kicking two goals as Osborne saw off the challenge of the Brookers, winning by 15.8 (98) to 7.7 (49). "It was unreal to be back," he said after the game. "I grew up with a lot of the younger boys in this team and it's good to see how they've developed and to have the community behind us. "Osborne has got a different technique to most clubs and it's been good how they've welcomed me in and taught me everything I needed to know just before game day. "Hopefully, in years to come, we'll end up bringing the rest of the family out here." McAlister was one of three first-gamers to feature in the pre-game presentation, alongside Hayden O'Connell and Dan Madden. "I've always looked up to Dad," he said. "I was pretty young when he was coaching so it was an emotional moment. "Me and all the blokes I grew up with used to sit on the sidelines watching him do his thing. "They're big shoes to fill but hopefully I can create my own story." Madden, the older brother of Nick, received his jumper from diehard Tigers supporter Peter McDonnell while the club's under-17 coach Craig Douglas officially welcomed O'Connell to the senior group as a fourth-generation Osborne player. "For our footy club, the ultimate is to have our 17-year-olds roll in and play senior footy," Douglas said. "It's a fantastic achievement and it means maybe we're doing something right with our junior program. "Hayden's father, grandfather and great-grandfather have all played football here but while it's great to have that history, this is Hayden's story and his opportunity." The young trio all played their role in a highly impressive display against a Holbrook side expected to run Osborne close for the premiership this season. "Bailey McAlister provided some really good tackles and run-downs, which excites the group," coach Joel Mackie said. "Dan Madden came in and competed really well in the ruck. He had to go down back for a bit and even up forward in the end just to give us another big option. "As for Hayden O'Connell, 'H' is only going to get better and better. He's just learning his craft. "We've had a really settled backline for a little bit and then we lost a few out of there for the weekend. "It's a good learning curve for him and it's not only the first-gamers, we had some other younger players come in. Ryan Collins hasn't played a lot of senior footy but he came in and kicked five goals and should have kicked a few more. "Ryley Watson came in and competed well. "It's just their work ethic and good pace. Their legs are a lot better than a few of the older boys so they're able to keep going and going and they created opportunities. "It's pleasing and off the back of that, it keeps those older boys energised."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/da036f07-ee9f-4af0-907e-33195b3ffa92.jpg/r0_85_1367_857_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg