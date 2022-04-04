Southcity come into season off trial loss

sport, local-sport,

An inexperienced Southcity line up was on the end of a heavy loss to finish their preparations for the Group Nine season. Albury proved far too strong for the Bulls, taking a 34-4 victory over the weekend. However returning Southcity captain-coach Kyle McCarthy wasn't too disappointed with the display considering they were far from full strength. "We were missing a few middles but it was good to blood some of the younger guys in," McCarthy said. The majority of their forward pack missed the trial with Nick Skinner, Brody and Joel Tracey, Simon Parr and Brent Snowden all out. It saw McCarthy move to lock for the clash, an experience he's not looking to repeat throughout the year. However he was impressed with how Jack Stewart, who scored the side's only try, stepped up as well as Jordan Baker in the halves. READ MORE McCarthy was fairly positive about the whole performance. "I wasn't too bad, we grinded ok but there were just a few lapses in concentration on our edges and that was the real issue and where they scored their tries on us. "It was still good." Southcity have lost plenty of star power from the side who were second on the ladder before the season was called off last season. Most notably former captain-coach Nathan Rose and star fullback Latrell Siegwalt have moved to Gundagai while Daniel Foley has left for Kangaroos. Premiership-winning captain-coach Nick Skinner is their only real addition to the side but McCarthy has confidence in their depth to step up throughout the season to help overcome some key losses. "It just happens and every club has gone through it," he said. "We couldn't have that purple patch forever and I'm not worried as there are plenty of numbers there. "We've got 39 seniors there and it's just back to building now." Southcity are set to start their campaign with a clash against Junee on April 24. There is still plenty of uncertainty around the Diesels as they look to their return to the first grade competition this season.

