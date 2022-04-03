The Wagga Gold Cup is the next stop for Gundagai Cup winner Prince Of Helena
Wangaratta trainer Craig Weeding will look towards next month's $200,000 Wagga Gold Cup (2000m) with Prince Of Helena after his dominant victory at Gundagai on Sunday.
Weeding and jockey Jake Duffy combined on Prince Of Helena ($2.60) to score a four-length victory in the $34,000 XXXX Gold Gundagai Cup (1700m).
Prince Of Helena strode up and hit the front rounding for home and then booted clear to put a gap in his rivals.
Roman ($18) hit the line for second, with Momack ($5.00) battling on for a close third.
Duffy rated the performance from Prince Of Helena.
"He was still having a good look about so I think that's a sign that he's a pretty nice horse. He still had a good look about and he was running away from them," Duffy said.
"Although it was only a Gundagai Cup, I honestly think there was a fair bit of depth to that race today so for him to put pay to them like that, for a horse that hasn't done a lot of racing and still pretty new to the game, it was a good effort."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Download our app from the Apple Store or Google Play
- Bookmark dailyadvertiser.com.au
- Follow us on Twitter
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Google News
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Comments
Discuss "Prince Of Helena takes out Gundagai Cup"
Please note: All comments made or shown here are bound by the Online Discussion Terms & Conditions.