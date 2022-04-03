sport, local-sport, prince of helena, craig weeding, jake duffy, gundagai, cup, wagga gold cup

Wangaratta trainer Craig Weeding will look towards next month's $200,000 Wagga Gold Cup (2000m) with Prince Of Helena after his dominant victory at Gundagai on Sunday. Weeding and jockey Jake Duffy combined on Prince Of Helena ($2.60) to score a four-length victory in the $34,000 XXXX Gold Gundagai Cup (1700m). Prince Of Helena strode up and hit the front rounding for home and then booted clear to put a gap in his rivals. Roman ($18) hit the line for second, with Momack ($5.00) battling on for a close third. Duffy rated the performance from Prince Of Helena. "He was still having a good look about so I think that's a sign that he's a pretty nice horse. He still had a good look about and he was running away from them," Duffy said. "Although it was only a Gundagai Cup, I honestly think there was a fair bit of depth to that race today so for him to put pay to them like that, for a horse that hasn't done a lot of racing and still pretty new to the game, it was a good effort."

