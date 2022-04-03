Country pubs experience an unlikely revival

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

ABOUT 10 years ago, having completed a brisk road trip through southern NSW and northern Victoria, I felt compelled to write - with considerable sadness - about the apparent death of the country pub. On this particular journey I had been struck by the sheer number of pubs whose facades were decorated with faded 'for sale' signs or just boarded up, with the owners presumably having long ago given up hope of a sale. It was confronting to see these once majestic buildings in such an obvious state of distress, reduced from a beacon to a blight on the main streets of so many proud little towns. Speaking back then to those in the know, the reasons for the decline of the country pub were many and varied. Years of drought had undoubtedly taken a heavy toll on the populations of many of these towns, forcing inhabitants to up sticks and head to larger centres in search of work. Those who were left, I was told, often had less disposable income to spend on a counter meal and a few drinks on a Friday or Saturday night. The rise of poker machines was frequently blamed but, interestingly, opinions tended to differ. Some said pokies had ripped the soul out of venues and made them less attractive to local families. Others said pokie-less pubs simply couldn't complete with rivals whose business models were built around a steady stream of revenue from the one-armed bandits. All in all, it painted a pretty depressing picture and there was little optimism that the halcyon days would ever return. But fast-forward to the present day and suddenly regional pubs are going through a renaissance. Whereas once they couldn't be given away, the pub market is booming as investors fall over themselves to pay record prices to procure these properties. In the Riverina, a number of country pubs - including those in Tarcutta, Gundagai, Adelong, Jugiong and Barham have all changed hands recently - in addition to several high-profile, multimillion-dollar sales in Wagga. Curiously, all this has happened during a pandemic when conventional wisdom would indicate COVID and the accompanying litany of restrictions - not least the directive that standing and drinking was an offence - might have proven a disincentive for people to go to their local. Exactly what the new owners of all these venues have in mind long-term remains to be seen, but country pubs are being revived and that has got to be a good thing. All the best for the week ahead, Ross Tyson, editor