The axing of funding for a successful local jobs program has been met with dismay. The Daily Advertiser reported last week that the Employment Pathways Program, a NSW Government initiative run by the Multicultural Council of Wagga, will cease to exist after the Department of Communities and Justice pulled its funding. The program helped more than 150 young people from difficult backgrounds find employment and learn life skills which will set them up for long term success. Program coordinator Mick Rumble said that their work can help set young people onto a better path in life. IN OTHER NEWS: "Previously working at Junee Correctional Centre, Community Corrections and Offender Services Program, I have seen so many people incarcerated that if given a chance would not, and should not, be there," he said. Chief executive officer of the Multicultural Council of Wagga Belinda Crain said it's "a real shame" that the program is ending. "Because it does get results. It's a really practical hands-on program for really vulnerable young people," she said. "It's about individual needs. And addressing barriers for young people to gain meaningful and sustainable employment." She said that funding cuts to programs is a regular occurrence and that losing this particular program will create a gap in the local area. "[It happens] all the time and it's very frustrating. You get a program that's working, you build a reputation and you know the program is doing a good job, then funding goes," she said. "It's about working for the individual, that's what our jobs are ... they don't just fit into a box, you really have to get to know the young people and build that relationship to move forward." Steve Seetanna, a support officer with the Local Jobs Program, said that losing this program is "tragic". "When you're talking about job seekers, 78 per cent of job seekers are long-term unemployed, for two years or more," he said. "It's not a simple case of applying for work and getting into work, it's all those things in-between. But who does that?" The Independent Member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr said he would like to see the program extended as he has seen that it has been "making a real difference". "In the past, I have been successful in obtaining additional funding to allow the program to continue to operate," he said. "I have just been made aware that the current funding arrangement has not been extended beyond December. "Clearly, I am keen to see the good work continue, so I will be taking it up with the government and advocating for a continuation of funding."

