news, local-news,

THROUGHOUT March Wagga veteran Tristan Russell completed 325 kilometres on foot for the March On Challenge, raising more than $3000 for veteran charity Solider On. The $3101 that he raised will enable Solider On to provide 228 peer support sessions, 137 employment supports and 17 psychology sessions to veterans and their families. The 42-year-old, who works at the Wagga Royal Australian Air Force base, said his time in service and his job has given him first-hand insight into the problems and issues veterans and their families face. "I joined the military at 18 straight after school in the late 90s," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "I joined with a bunch of my friends and about a year after I joined one of my friends died by suicide. "I guess that has stayed with me." Mr Russell commenced the challenge on March 1 and initially had a goal of walking 200kms and raising $1200, he has since surpassed both goals. "It's been very satisfying, but also, along the way I have had a chance to learn other peoples stories," he said. "I have had people reach out and share how these services [provided by Solider On] have helped their loved ones." Mr Russell said joining the military had been a thoughtless decision which ended up shaping the rest of his life. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/a7b2d03c-de5f-4ec7-8901-2f6939731dc4_rotated_270.jpg/r0_722_3024_2431_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg