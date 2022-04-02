Wagga veteran Tristan Russel raises $3000 for Solider On
THROUGHOUT March Wagga veteran Tristan Russell completed 325 kilometres on foot for the March On Challenge, raising more than $3000 for veteran charity Solider On.
The $3101 that he raised will enable Solider On to provide 228 peer support sessions, 137 employment supports and 17 psychology sessions to veterans and their families.
The 42-year-old, who works at the Wagga Royal Australian Air Force base, said his time in service and his job has given him first-hand insight into the problems and issues veterans and their families face.
"I joined the military at 18 straight after school in the late 90s," he said.
"I guess that has stayed with me."
Mr Russell commenced the challenge on March 1 and initially had a goal of walking 200kms and raising $1200, he has since surpassed both goals.
"It's been very satisfying, but also, along the way I have had a chance to learn other peoples stories," he said.
"I have had people reach out and share how these services [provided by Solider On] have helped their loved ones."
Mr Russell said joining the military had been a thoughtless decision which ended up shaping the rest of his life.
