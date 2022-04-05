news, local-news,

AFTER Member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr changed his motion for a stand-alone Rural Health Department from creating to actively considering it received a "pleasing" response when debated in parliament this week. The proposal for a new department has four key ideas including a focus on the workforce, being an advocate so "any decisions that impact rural health ... those considerations are noticed", ensuring services stay put and expand, and improving collaboration between the state and federal governments to make sure issues are addressed. In practice, the new department would see existing NSW Health staff reallocated to rural areas to tackle some of the biggest issues facing rural medicine, particularly recruitment and retention. Before the motion was debated in parliament, Dr McGirr amended the motion, having said he felt as though the government and opposition weren't yet ready to commit to the creation of a separate department. "I was very pleased with the result because after amending the motion it received support across all parties," Dr McGirr said. "We still have the campaign around the petition, and now we have the door open we now need to push it." IN OTHER NEWS: Parliamentary Secretary for Health and Member for Albury Justin Clancy spoke at parliament in opposition of the motion but said he remains open to the idea. Mr Clancy said a greater focus is already being applied by the newly appointed health minister and the NSW Government and that is still developing. "There are unique challenges in rural and regional areas such as recruitment of staff, distance and ongoing training that will always require special attention," Mr Clancy said. "However, we need to acknowledge several important aspects of the current design of the NSW Health system that add benefit to the system. "It currently operates as a truly statewide system, from networked paediatric services to statewide public health surveillance. "A cohesive health system enables clear and consistent oversight of patient outcomes and experience, safety and quality, workforce distribution, and capital investment." Mr Clancy said while we can consider structural changes to the machinery of government, we need to be alert to not just potential benefits, but also pitfalls such as fragmentation, duplication, silo cultures and potentially weakened management of health care delivery. "We potentially consume resources - time, money and energy -- in creating a second health department without delivering service improvements on the ground that matter to patients, staff and the community," he said. "A risk is added bureaucracy without making a difference to health outcomes." Dr McGirr said he doesn't disagree that having a cohesive health system across the state is important. "I don't think that we need to change that," he said. "I just think that without a department that has a full focus on rural health, we won't get the staffing for our facilities and we won't get them up to metropolitan levels."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JEQDf2CFmqVGDcvEsZPwEY/9f08803a-4d10-4a93-8e24-40c16e5bfec5.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg