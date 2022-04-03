Will they be coming for all our riches, too?

comment,

The Ukraine crisis is not so far away that we can't recognise a chilling degree of similarity in China's moves that may result in a military base in the Solomon Islands, only 2000km from Australia. It worries me that Anthony Albanese is not willing to engage on foreign affairs. He appears to have no external policy. He is very keen to talk about climate change, but has no answer when asked about China. Just lately, have you heard anyone from Ukraine asking about their climate change policy? Like Australia, Ukraine has undeveloped riches. Many of Australia's discovered deposits are either not being mined, or are held up with environmental red tape. Minerals mined here are rarely processed in Australia. Listening to The Greens, "Leave it in the ground!" cries, Australia may soon lapse into a government ban on mining minerals. Chinese industry needs Australia's minerals. If we don't mine our resources, we are inviting China to move in and develop our resources for themselves. So consider Albanese's obsession with Climate Change. If Australia restricts mining, as part of our emissions-reduction scheme, or we restrict mining with costly abatement schemes, might not we be under similar threat to that now being experienced by the citizens of Ukraine? Ukraine has a massive agricultural industry, number one in sunflower oil, and 16 per cent of the world's grains, for starters. But it's what's under the ground that has energised Putin. Ukraine has the world's largest iron ore deposits! And it's a major coal exporter. Ukraine has palladium, more precious than gold or platinum, needed for catalytic converters, and also for hydrogen fuel cells. Currently, palladium demand far outstrips supply. Russia dominates the market. But guess what? The Ukrainian shield has 22 rare-metal formations, including lithium, beryllium, zirconium, titanium and zircon. Ukraine's recoverable rare-metal resources are the biggest in Europe. Russia's attack on Ukraine halts half of the world's neon gas output for computer chips. "Some 45 per cent to 54 per cent of the world's semiconductor-grade neon, critical for the lasers used to make chips, comes from two Ukrainian companies, Ingas and Cryoin," Reuters reported. Russia, therefore, hopes to gain control of the neon gas market, but, in the meantime, grossly disrupt already strained world computer chip production. Putin would love this one: it is estimated that over 90 per cent of U.S. semiconductor-grade neon supplies are imported from Ukraine, according to Wikipedia. So cutting Ukraine's neon supply hits critical US digital industries. Ukraine's natural gas is mostly imported from Russia. However, Ukraine has two major undeveloped shale gas deposits containing a total of 1.2 trillion cubic metres of gas which could not only supply its own gas, but be available for export to Europe, in competition with Russia. Russian gas is still being imported into Britain and the EU despite the trade blockades. The war in Ukraine has revealed the lies we are being told about renewables in the EU. The EU has paid more than $28billion for Russian oil and gas since the start of the invasion alone. Shell was developing Ukraine's Donetsk gas field, but quit in 2015. Donetsk is not far from destroyed Mariupol, and Crimea which Russia annexed in 2014. In peace proposals, Russia expects the Donetsk gas to come under Russian control. And by some sort of coincidence, Russia has just signed a major gas deal with China! Ukraine's second gas deposit is in the west of Ukraine near the town of Lviv, which means that after this conflict is over, that deposit could become operational. The EU is Ukraine's largest trading partner. So why hasn't Ukraine joined the EU? Surely Russia would not have attacked an EU country? Ukraine took the first step by joining the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) in 2017. Like Ukraine, Australia is rich in minerals. If an incoming government decides not to mine our wealth, not supply our minerals to China, then we may find why China wants bases in the Solomons. Have you heard Anthony Albanese say what his China policy is? No, neither have I. But China will be watching closely, and soon could have its military very close by.

