There was an extra special march out at Kapooka on Friday, as the largest crowd in more than two years turned out for the graduation of 31 and 32 platoons of Delta company. Colonel Andrew Deacon, the Commandant of Kapooka and commanding officer of 1RTB, said seeing families back on the base to celebrate the 110 graduating recruits means a lot to everyone at Kapooka. "To actually have the families back and for the instructors to see the joy on their faces ... it is so important and it's a boost to everyone," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: That joy was exemplified by the roar from a small section of the crowd when Private Nicole Martin, 18, was awarded the physical efficiency prize for 32 platoon. Sister Anastasia sprinted into Private Martin's arms after the ceremony, covered in tears, so proud and ecstatic to be reunited after 12 weeks apart. "I'm really, really excited, I'm not from a military family so all of this has been crazy and new," Private Martin said. "There are tears, as I knew there would be." The event was made extra special as Wagga mayor Dallas Tout acted as the march out parade's reviewing officer. The ceremonial role is normally performed by a senior military officer and Cr Tout is believed to be the first Wagga mayor to do it. The reviewing officer's role harks back to King Charles ll, in the 1600s, who would inspect unit readiness and troop discipline. Cr Tout said it was a great honour to perform the role, not just as mayor, but as an individual. "I was nervous, I wanted to do everything appropriately and pay respect to the ceremony," he said. "For a mayor to be asked to do it ... it really signifies the symbiotic relationship between Kapooka and Wagga."

