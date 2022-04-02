sport, local-sport, farrer league, group 9, live scores, daily advertiser, afl riverina, blog, siru, pascoe cup

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds. Saturday ushers in what shapes as a thrilling season in the Farrer League, with hot competition expected from top to bottom. The anticipation around an exciting season is illustrated by a mouthwatering opening round. At Marrar, last year's top two, the Bombers and East Wagga Kooringal, do battle first up, with the Hawks gun new signing Nico Sedgwick looking forward to the new challenge. The Rock Yerong Creek face an early test of their premiership credentials, with half a dozen key players to miss the trip to Barellan against a strong Two Blues side. At Charles Sturt University, the Bushpigs and Coleambally are both determined to get the season off on a good note.... and both have a point to prove: last year the Blues were beaten at home first up and never recovered. But the Bushpigs want to erase the memories of letting a five goal lead slip in the return game at Pig Park. And the Northern Jets begin the post Haddrill era by taking on North Wagga, who failed to beat the Jets in both games last year. IN Southern Inland Rugby Union, a new look Ag College tackle Wagga City first up. Tumut welcome Waratahs, Griffith are at home to Albury and Reddies take on Leeton. And there's women's rugby league Nines on at Parramore Park. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

