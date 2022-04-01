coronavirus,

The Murrumbidgee Local Health District has added another 693 COVID-19 cases to the region's tally. According to NSW Health data released on Friday morning, 132 people in the region tested positive to the virus after seeking a PCR swab, and another 561 reported their positive result from a rapid antigen test. While there are no Riverina COVID patients being cared for in intensive care, there are 17 people currently admitted to hospitals across the MLHD, it confirmed. In other news More than 1 in 4 of the MLHD's 7648 current active cases are in the Wagga local government area alone. The city has 2129 active cases as of Friday, the MLHD said, with Albury next-highest with 1098 and Griffith and Hilltops next in the charts with 791 and 772 respectively. Meanwhile, an outbreak at an aged care home has led to its lockdown, with 11 staff members and residents at Narrandera's Teloca House having contracted the virus as of Thursday. NSW recorded more than 25,000 cases in the 24 hours to 4pm Thursday, and two deaths. The increase in COVID cases comes as figures reported to the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee noted the number of daily COVID-19 cases across the country increased by more than 76 per cent between March 11 and March 23, while hospitalisations from the virus rose by almost 25 per cent in the same time period. New data revealed on Thursday also saw the MLHD's COVID-19 death toll rise by six from 47. A NSW Health spokesperson said the department has been cross-checking the 2044 COVID-related deaths reported from January 1, 2020 with all those identified in death certificates by the NSW Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages (RBDM) during this time. That analysis has found another 331 COVID-related deaths across the country, the spokesperson said, with the majority of those occurring in 2022.

