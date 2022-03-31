Border crossing proves fruitful for Riverina trainers

sport, local-sport,

Riverina participants had plenty of joy across the border at Cobram on Thursday. Four of the 10 races were won by NSW trainers. David Eurell kicked things off in the opening race as Rock Of Joy went one better in her second start. After finishing second at Wagga leading into Christmas, the three-year-old filly was able to lead all the way this time around. Eurell believes she's got plenty of talent. "We were lucky to get to the front straight away," Eurell said. "We were a bit concerned about Jack's filly (Classic Mix Up) as it went good in that trial at Wagga, and if it could go 1:54 at Wagga it would go pretty quick here too, but we crossed it easy and Bill (Trembath) got away with a very cheap quarter. "He rated her good and we got the money. "She's a nice little filly and that's only her second start. "She drives good and runs out of the gate good so she will always put herself in a good position which is a big help. "I think she will win a few races." It was a Riverina quinella with the filly holding off debutant Classic Mix Up by a halfneck. However Jackson Painting wasn't to be denied after combining with Paul Kahlefeldt to score with Hilly in the following race. Mother and son combination Lyn and Leon Hancock scored with Good Time Nedra while Brooke McPherson won with Ultimate Hughey. Young races on Friday. READ MORE

