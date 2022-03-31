newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The Wagga Cancer Council has welcomed the inclusion of a life-saving breast cancer drug on the pharmaceutical benefits scheme (PBS) in a move that will improve the lives of patients and help alleviate financial stress. Earlier this week as part of the 2022 Federal Budget 'Trodelvy' was listed on the PBS for adults with inoperable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer who have received two or more prior therapies. It's inclusion on the PBS will save these patients up to $80,000 per treatment. The drug is an immune targeted therapy which has been shown to improve progression-free survival by an average of six months and overall survival by an average of 12 months. Community Programs Coordinator with the Wagga Cancer Council, Sheridan Evans, said they welcome any new listing of medicine that extends the quality and length of life for patients across the region. "It's really important that people are supported to be able to access the best possible treatment in a more affordable way," she said. Patients living with cancer in the Riverina need to pay for out of pocket treatments, pharmacy accounts and surgical bills, as well as travel and accommodation when going elsewhere for treatment. IN OTHER NEWS: Ms Evans said daily living expenses also add up quickly, especially when patients are unable to work due to being so unwell. "What we do know is in regional NSW there's one in five people who will skip medical appointments because of cost," she said. "Having a drug approved on the PBS where it's made affordable is significant." Breast Cancer Network Australia's (BCNA) submission in support of Trodelvy highlighted that people with metastatic triple negative breast cancer have poorer clinical outcomes and fewer effective treatments available in Australia compared with other types of breast cancer. "Metastatic triple negative breast cancer is more aggressive than other breast cancers and has poorer outcomes," BCNA director of policy Vicki Durston said. "Trodelvy has the potential to give those with this disease precious extra time with those they love." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/135794542/2936d843-7178-487a-b994-454f1bfb4413.jpg/r7_164_2945_1824_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg