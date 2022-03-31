Group Nine clubs adjusting to player points system

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Group Nine clubs have an average of 60 points heading into the first season that the statewide player points index system has been implemented, but two are above the allowed threshold for their whole squad. NSW Rugby League officials have confirmed all clubs have submitted their plans after it was launched in October to take immediate effect. All clubs are allowed to use 100 points this season, but that figure will be adjusted for next year depending on where they finish on the ladder. The two clubs over 100 points have submitted whole squads which come under 150 and NSWRL believe with good management are expected to be right in both first and reserve grades. With a large turnover of players, and some big additions in James Smart and Daniel Foley from Group Nine rivals, Kangaroos president Peter Hurst admitted their points were an area of concern despite discounts applying for those who had contracts lodged before October 31. "We're going to have to be on our game," Hurst said. Tumut and Southcity, who were the top two sides before the season was cut short last year, have the lowest. A NSWRL spokesperson said that was indicative of other clubs recruiting, which should lead to an even and tightly contested competition. "What is reflective in Group Nine is generally consistent with what we're seeing across the state," the spokesperson confirmed. Group Nine president Andrew Hinchcliffe is pleased with how clubs have responded to the changes. He hopes over time it will allow for a more even competition. "It shows we have a pretty high level of local players in our teams," Hinchcliffe said. "It's a layer of compliance put it and hopefully it has an impact over time to make it more even. "That is the end game but we might not see that result for a couple of years." It was one of the bigger talking points at the club's meeting on Wednesday night. The number of teams each club will have was another and while it was yet to be locked in, Hinchcliffe did not believe there would be any changes to the draws required. READ MORE

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/J7tLankfguv74QY82b3G7h/b2cf09dd-453b-4847-80a1-22cfc30c2f86.jpg/r7_276_2945_1936_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg