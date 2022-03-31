news, local-news,

Wagga small businesses are being encouraged to make the most of the federal budget's $1.6 billion boost in the form of tax relief. The boost gives small businesses a 20 per cent extra tax deduction for every $100 spent, up to $100,000, on training new employees and improving technology. Certified Practising Accountant (CPA) Wagga branch co-chair Andrew Morrison said this means for every $100 spent by the eligible business on training or technology, they get a $120 tax deduction. "That was one unusual thing in the budget," Mr Morrison said. Mr Morrison said the 50 per cent fuel excise cut will also play a significant role in supporting businesses locally. "I'm sure a lot of local businesses will benefit from the budget," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: The Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman Bruce Billson said the budget represents a financial and strategic commitment to ensuring small and family businesses are digitally enabled, resilient and have the support, incentives, skills and training needed to be truly competitive. "Small businesses with annual turnover of less than $50 million will have access to the 20 per cent tax deduction for expenses and depreciating assets associated with digital uptake," he said. "This is capped at $100,000 in expenditure." This provides another incentive for small and family businesses to go digital and invest in items such as cyber security systems, cloud-based service, accounting or e-invoicing software. "Hardware such as laptops and portable payment devices would also be eligible," Mr Billson said. "Deeper digital engagement has been the saviour for many small and family businesses throughout the pandemic and this commitment to help SMEs build their digital capacity is an important investment in their future." A budget analysis briefing will be held by CPA in Wagga on Thursday morning , from 7.15am at the Wagga RSL Club. Registrations are required and can be made by calling Mr Morrison on 0449 922 482.

