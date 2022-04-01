news, local-news,

I don't normally watch the Oscars each year but while watching some of the coverage I made an exception. Comedian Chris Rock has a lot to answer for after that ugly insult that he made to Will Smith's wife. He is the one that should be sorry for what he said, insulting people over health and medical problems is not the least bit humorous in any way shape or form. I don't blame Will Smith for being upset over Chris Rock's comments. I hope Will Smith gets to keep his Oscar and let's hope incidents never happen like this again. Anyone who jokes about people with medical issues should think twice before saying something juvenile as that. Tumut Community Association supports the action the NSW Nurses and Midwives Association and Tumut nurses are taking to gain safe and better staffing levels. We have been calling on NSW Health to employ the specialist doctors required to fulfil the requirements for Tumut Hospital emergency department to meet national standards and provide the community with safe and quality care. The consistent response received from Murrumbidgee Local Health District has been that nurse practitioners and other highly skilled nurses have been employed to keep the emergency department running. Nurses have been expected to fill the gap made by NSW Health's refusal to employ the specialist doctors, anaesthetists and emergency physicians required by national emergency department standards to appropriately staff Tumut Hospital emergency department. As well, under Australian Health Professionals Registration Authority standards, nurses require clinical supervision from on-site doctors in the emergency department. Nurses at Tumut Hospital have been asked to take on more work and responsibility and some of which is outside the written mandate for their professional registration and role and they have not been provided with guaranteed, ongoing, appropriate staffing levels and appropriate medical support. Tumut Community Association is concerned for the safety and care of patients and for the safety and welfare of Tumut Hospital nurses. READ MORE LETTERS: The TV ratings from budget night might reflect what people think about the budget and politics in general. The ABC coverage came in at 12th; well behind Married at First Sight at no 1. That is a very sad reflection on the general public's range of interests. It was also just one behind The Dog House at 11th, a fun family show where nearly everyone is a winner. Maybe it's an indication that the politicians have gone to the dogs and there will be a divorce soon. HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you have something to get off your chest? Simply click here to send a letter to the editor.

